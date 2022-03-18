Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 215 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 38,342 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 298.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 281,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,625,000 after acquiring an additional 210,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,576,000. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.87.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $147,325.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 229,876 shares of company stock worth $26,252,840 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,389,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.93 and a 200 day moving average of $109.44. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.84 and a 52-week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

