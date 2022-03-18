inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.100-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $23 million-$25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.95 million.inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 81,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,613. The firm has a market cap of $110.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that inTEST will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of inTEST from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of inTEST from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in inTEST by 114.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in inTEST during the second quarter valued at $691,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of inTEST by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of inTEST during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of inTEST by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

