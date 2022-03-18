Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HTHT. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.62.

Shares of HTHT stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,675,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,830. Huazhu Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 104.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.26.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

