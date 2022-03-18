iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,361 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the third quarter valued at $16,720,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 618.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 121,944 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 811,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,975,000 after buying an additional 117,407 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the third quarter worth about $106,000.

NYSEARCA KSA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.20. 322,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,157. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average is $43.08. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 12-month low of $33.65 and a 12-month high of $47.75.

