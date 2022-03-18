$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year sales of $5.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.47. 3,023,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,353. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average is $46.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $53.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.36%.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,661,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $114,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,268. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 551,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,976,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 16.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 192,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after buying an additional 27,279 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 10.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 363,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after buying an additional 35,540 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

