CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. CubeSmart posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.88.

NYSE CUBE traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.47. 1,446,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,103. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.32. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $57.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,280,000 after acquiring an additional 61,475 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 298,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

