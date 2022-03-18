Dora Factory (DORA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.80 Million

Dora Factory (DORA) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Dora Factory has a total market cap of $20.48 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dora Factory coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.18 or 0.00012407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dora Factory alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00035731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00106627 BTC.

Dora Factory Profile

Dora Factory is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,949,427 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dora Factory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dora Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dora Factory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.