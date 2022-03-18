BitBall Trading 24.6% Lower This Week (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitBall has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $167,653.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,751.53 or 0.99922258 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00068479 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00020896 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001794 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00015399 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

