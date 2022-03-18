Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,815 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,326 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,259,000 after purchasing an additional 325,944 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $726,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,778,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.08. 2,188,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,610. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $254.93. The company has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,125 shares of company stock worth $2,940,964 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.