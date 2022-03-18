Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 487,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,738,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,017,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,787. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.17%.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,392,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.