Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Sells $178,253.00 in Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SPLK traded up $5.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.01. 3,674,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,942. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 104.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,493,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $104,265,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

