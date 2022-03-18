Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells 500 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SITM traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.82. 440,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,162. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.88. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $75.81 and a 1 year high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.75%. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 7.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SiTime by 569.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 39,927 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SiTime by 548.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of SiTime by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 10.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.83.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

