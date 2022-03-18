Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 663,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,888,000 after acquiring an additional 16,976 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after acquiring an additional 27,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 108,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.46.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $58.56. The stock had a trading volume of 15,369,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,794,287. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average of $60.79. The stock has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Truist Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

