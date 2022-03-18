Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.64. Banc of California posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.43 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

BANC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NYSE BANC traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.07. 452,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,626. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,228.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 77,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.