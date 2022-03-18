Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) will announce $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.99. Commerce Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. The company had revenue of $355.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBSH. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $631,082.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 3,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $220,636.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,476 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,558. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,096,000 after acquiring an additional 117,695 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,217 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $949,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.13. 701,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,108. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.59%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

