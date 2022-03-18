Brokerages Anticipate nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). nLIGHT posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LASR shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on nLIGHT from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum cut nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 196,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 25,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,337,000 after purchasing an additional 97,603 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,063 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LASR traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,507. nLIGHT has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $823.78 million, a P/E ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 2.36.

nLIGHT Company Profile (Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

