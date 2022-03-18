Dash (DASH) Trading 2.5% Higher This Week

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, Dash has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $205.76 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be bought for $99.19 or 0.00237376 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010953 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003878 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001040 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00034701 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.18 or 0.00828503 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,630,754 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DASHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.