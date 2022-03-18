Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRBP):

3/18/2022 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/17/2022 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,752,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,065. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,856.56% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. Analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,138,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 37,487 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,070,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 69,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,669,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 77,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,566,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 204,372 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 28,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.39% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

