Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRBP):
- 3/18/2022 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2022 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,752,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,065. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,856.56% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. Analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.
