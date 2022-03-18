Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.000-$10.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.850-$7.450 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on J. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.56.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of J traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,389. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $149.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.44.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,687,000 after buying an additional 93,342 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,503,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jacobs Engineering Group (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.