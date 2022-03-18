Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $11.58 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.67. 8,953,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,936,948. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.24 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. OTR Global upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

