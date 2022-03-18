Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson Sells 8,330 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $374,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Norman Payson sold 8,510 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $387,205.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $366,520.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $294,049.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $337,281.70.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $336,115.50.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $327,285.70.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $320,371.80.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $326,536.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $387,511.60.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $391,426.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.90. 743,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,723. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09, a P/E/G ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.90.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Citigroup lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,923,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,955,000 after acquiring an additional 136,122 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,534,000 after acquiring an additional 900,432 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 407.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,995,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,477,000 after acquiring an additional 47,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,725,000 after acquiring an additional 513,460 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

