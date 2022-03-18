Prem S. Shah Sells 4,624 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CVS traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.30. 6,771,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,941,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $71.70 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,346,805,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after buying an additional 4,468,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in CVS Health by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after buying an additional 3,361,760 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Edward Jones upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
