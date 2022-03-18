Prem S. Shah Sells 4,624 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CVS traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.30. 6,771,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,941,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $71.70 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.91%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,346,805,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after buying an additional 4,468,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in CVS Health by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after buying an additional 3,361,760 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Edward Jones upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

