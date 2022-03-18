Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang Sells 46,908 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 46,908 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $4,278,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Feng-Ming Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,982 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $251,740.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $3.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,562. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.73 and its 200 day moving average is $159.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -136.14 and a beta of 1.26. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.28 and a twelve month high of $227.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ambarella by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 8.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ambarella by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 899.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 37,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ambarella by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

