Paul Anthony Mascarenas Sells 20,000 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stock

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

onsemi stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.93. 10,688,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,593,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.64. onsemi has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Get onsemi alerts:

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in onsemi by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 342.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 60,455 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi in the second quarter worth $761,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 790,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 65.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About onsemi (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.