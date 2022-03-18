Paul Anthony Mascarenas Sells 20,000 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stock

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
onsemi stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.93. 10,688,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,593,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.64. onsemi has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in onsemi by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 342.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 60,455 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi in the second quarter worth $761,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 790,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 65.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About onsemi (Get Rating)
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
