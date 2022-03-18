Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $28,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.25. 6,694,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,891. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $261.00. The company has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

