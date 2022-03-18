Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.62 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $6.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.21 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

NYSE CBOE traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.80. 894,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,155. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

