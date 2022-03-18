Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $5.00 million. Altimmune posted sales of $840,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 145.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year sales of $8.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $20.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Altimmune.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 36.90% and a negative net margin of 2,200.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALT. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.28.

In related news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Altimmune by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,012 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Altimmune by 877.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 957,330 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,148,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Altimmune by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,501,000 after acquiring an additional 897,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altimmune by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 816,593 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALT stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.21. 7,334,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,155. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Altimmune Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altimmune (ALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.