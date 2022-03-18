Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.240-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $230 million-$232 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.11 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.420-$-0.380 EPS.

ESTC stock traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.80. 1,512,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,245. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Elastic has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $189.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -43.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). The company had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Elastic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.35.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $986,350. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,982,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.