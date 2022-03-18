Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $16,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 520,144 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9,956.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 275,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,151,000 after acquiring an additional 278,786 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,750,000 after purchasing an additional 214,731 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 18.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,295,000 after purchasing an additional 207,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 92.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,884,000 after purchasing an additional 190,635 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.24.

NYSE ROK traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.83. The stock had a trading volume of 946,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,720. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.65 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.46 and a 200 day moving average of $312.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

