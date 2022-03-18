Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 204.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,394,000 after buying an additional 34,130 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 794.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG traded up $7.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.11. 3,112,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,084. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.21 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $104.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.77.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

