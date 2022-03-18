Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,899 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,413 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $95,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 85.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $506.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,044,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $475.66 and its 200-day moving average is $455.23. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.01 and a 1-year high of $510.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.08%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.