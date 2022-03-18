Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,524 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $20,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.69.

NYSE PLD traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,108,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.24.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

