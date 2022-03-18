Analysts Anticipate Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Brokerages expect Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nuvei’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.34. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nuvei.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVEI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.10.

Nuvei stock traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,168. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVEI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvei (Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

