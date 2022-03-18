Widercoin Market Cap Achieves $9,787.03 (WDR)

Widercoin (WDR) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Widercoin has a market cap of $9,787.03 and approximately $1,158.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Widercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Widercoin has traded down 34.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00045540 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.84 or 0.07024169 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,709.46 or 0.99962599 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 64.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00033273 BTC.

About Widercoin

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

