OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.98.

OCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $3.10 to $1.80 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens started coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

In other news, Director Cavan M. Redmond acquired 40,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews acquired 50,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 106,500 shares of company stock valued at $131,400 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCX. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in OncoCyte by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in OncoCyte by 358.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:OCX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. 1,215,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,054. The company has a market capitalization of $147.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.83. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 829.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.25%. As a group, analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

