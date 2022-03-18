Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$1.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $915.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.49 million. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Funko will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNKO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.74.

In related news, Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $2,358,001.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $4,660,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,438,847 shares of company stock valued at $27,708,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Funko by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,265,000 after purchasing an additional 191,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 25.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 173,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 31,518 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 29,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 102,618 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

