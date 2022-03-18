Tranchess (CHESS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.96 Million

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Tranchess has a total market cap of $51.06 million and approximately $25.96 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tranchess has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tranchess Profile

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,401,984 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

