-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Limelight Networks reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLNW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Limelight Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.19.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.78. 3,345,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,140. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 416,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 103,551 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 2,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 69,786 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,357,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 507,574 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,132,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

