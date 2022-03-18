SimpliFi Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

SimpliFi Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.3% of SimpliFi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.82. 2,827,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,339,589. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $52.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

