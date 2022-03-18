Zacks: Analysts Expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). ChromaDex posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 70.85% and a negative net margin of 40.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDXC. Roth Capital initiated coverage on ChromaDex in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ChromaDex stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $2.61. 626,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,161. The stock has a market cap of $178.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71. ChromaDex has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $12.28.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 0.3% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 681,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 10.5% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 66.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 70.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 3.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

