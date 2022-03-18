Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Moody’s stock traded up $9.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $331.23. 1,493,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.92. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $286.14 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $378.00 to $360.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $395.69.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

