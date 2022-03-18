Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.03 Million

Equities analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) to post $45.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.98 million. Enthusiast Gaming reported sales of $32.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full year sales of $132.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.21 million to $132.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $165.30 million, with estimates ranging from $157.58 million to $172.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enthusiast Gaming.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGLX. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enthusiast Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGLX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 509.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 586,908 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 644,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 407,806 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,670,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 629.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 568,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 490,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 98.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 271,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.92. 319,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $8.88.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.