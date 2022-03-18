Zacks: Analysts Expect Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Planet Labs PBC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Planet Labs PBC.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

In other Planet Labs PBC news, insider Kevin Weil bought 165,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $995,135.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Spencer Marshall bought 19,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $124,418.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth about $47,970,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,414,000. Data Collective II GP LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,877,000. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,553,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,690,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,458,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,285. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56. Planet Labs PBC has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

About Planet Labs PBC (Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC provides daily satellite data and insights about earth. The company designs, builds, and operates earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing, and compiling data. It serves agriculture, civil government, defense and intelligence, drought response, education and research, energy and infrastructure, finance and insurance, forestry and land use, mapping, maritime, sustainability, and federal sectors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Labs PBC (PL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.