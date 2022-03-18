Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to Post $1.19 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $1.63. Apollo Global Management posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $6.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

APO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.56.

Shares of APO stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $62.58. 7,433,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,474,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.15. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $81.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.53%.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after buying an additional 186,658 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 22,641 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,758,000 after buying an additional 373,620 shares during the period.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

