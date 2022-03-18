Lewis Capital Management LLC Makes New $314,000 Investment in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 28,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Landec by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 290,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Landec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Landec news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 90,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $938,232.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $83,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LNDC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 452,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $307.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42. Landec Co. has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.88.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Landec had a negative net margin of 10.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $129.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.36 million. On average, analysts expect that Landec Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

