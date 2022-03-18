Lewis Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 728 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.81.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.39. 981,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,497. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.11. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $268.51 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 29.75%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

