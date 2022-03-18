Lewis Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,698 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,832,484,000 after purchasing an additional 203,703 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Target by 7.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after purchasing an additional 485,927 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Target by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $811,199,000 after purchasing an additional 47,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Target by 5.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,328,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,369,000 after acquiring an additional 163,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.05.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $5.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.05. 6,541,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,413,433. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $104.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.62. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.63 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

