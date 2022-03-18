Lewis Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,400 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

LOW stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,144,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,947. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.54. The company has a market cap of $158.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.24 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

