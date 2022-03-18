Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.28. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full-year earnings of $25.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.48 to $25.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Frontier Communications Parent.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 235.87% and a net margin of 77.29%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FYBR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Frontier Communications Parent stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.63. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $35.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frontier Communications Parent (Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.