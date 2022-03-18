Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $799,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.02. The company had a trading volume of 32,709,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,018,818. The company has a market cap of $154.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,109 shares of company stock valued at $4,508,677 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

